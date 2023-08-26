Putin congratulates South Ossetian president on anniversary of independence recognition

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his greetings to South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev on the 15th anniversary of international recognition of the republic’s independence.

"Fifteen years ago, the Russian Federation decided to recognize the state sovereignty of the Republic of South Ossetia based on respect for the free will of its people, the UN Charter and other fundamental international documents," Putin said in his message, published on the Kremlin website.

The Russian leader stressed that the South Ossetian people had had to struggle hard to defend their freedom and now, they were successfully developing the institutions of democratic statehood. Besides, in Putin’s words, relations between Russia and South Ossetia have reached the level of integration and allied ties. "Russia pays much attention to the consistent implementation of large-scale projects aimed at upgrading infrastructure facilities in the republic, improving the living standards of and ensuring social support for its residents," the Russian president added.

Putin expressed confidence that the two countries "will continue to boost constructive relations in all areas, as well as partnership on the international stage."

On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and established diplomatic relations with it on September 9. However, Georgia does not recognize South Ossetia’s independence and views the republic as part of its own territory.