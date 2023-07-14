Russia to consider its further actions before grain deal ends — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia will consider its next steps before the grain deal expires, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"As President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] stated yesterday, we still have a few days. We will inform you in a timely manner about the decision after further investigation of these issues," he said.

Putin said earlier that Russia may suspend its participation in the grain deal until all promises made to it in such agreements are fulfilled. "We may suspend our participation in this agreement. And if everyone reiterates that all the promises made to us will be fulfilled - let them fulfill these promises. And we will immediately join this agreement. Again," Putin said. The option of "first the extension and then the fulfillment of promises" is no longer suitable for Russia, the president stressed.

On July 22, 2022, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. Initially, the agreements were concluded for 120 days, in November of last year they were extended for the same period. On March 18, 2023, Russia announced a 60-day extension of the deal, warning that this would be enough time to evaluate the implementation of the memorandum signed with the United Nations. On May 18, the grain deal was extended for another two months until July 17.