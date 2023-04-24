Kiev deploying large numbers of newly mobilized personnel to Donbass frontline, says LPR

LUGANSK, April 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command has begun to deploy a large number of newly mobilized soldiers to the frontline in Donbass, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) people’s militia retired Lieutenant-Colonel Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

"Newly mobilized Ukrainian citizens have begun to arrive in the area of combat operations in large numbers. Most of the recruits are being immediately sent to the area of combat operations," the LPR officer said, citing Russian intelligence data.

The mobilized Ukrainian soldiers will get their training "directly in the area of combat operations," he added.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal earlier said that Kiev’s counteroffensive would begin only when the military was 100% ready for that. He did not rule out that this might happen in summer.