Kiev's sponsors are to blame for potential Zaporozhye NPP catastrophe – envoy to UN

UN, August 12. /TASS/. All responsibility for a possible nuclear disaster at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will fall on Kiev's Western sponsors, the consequences are difficult to predict, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday, speaking at a UN Security Council meeting, initiated by Moscow in connection with the Ukrainian shelling of the plant.

"If the attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces continue, it (catastrophe - TASS) could happen at any moment. Then the territories of Kiev, the Zaporozhye, Kharkov, Poltava, Kherson, Odessa, Nikolayev, Kirovograd, Vinnitsa Regions, the Donesk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the border areas of Russia and Belarus, as well as Moldova, Bulgaria and Romania, will be at risk of radioactive contamination," the diplomat stressed, "And these are the most optimistic expert forecasts. The real scale of the nuclear catastrophe at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is hard even to imagine. In this case, all the responsibility for this will fall on the Western sponsors of Kiev.".