Belarus, Russia to strengthen cooperation within EAEU, CSTO and CIS, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia are interested in strengthening their cooperation with the framework of both bilateral relations and integrated associations, in particular, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Friday.

Belarus’s top diplomat made this statement after the negotiations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"As Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov] said, we discussed in detail the entire bilateral agenda, the coordination of actions on international platforms, the situation with external challenges to Belarus and Russia and adequate proportional responses to these challenges," Makei said.

"We reaffirmed that both countries are interested in developing integration processes in the Eurasian Economic Union, fostering interaction in the CIS space and within the framework of the CSTO and discussed cooperation in the UN, the OSCE and other international organizations," the Belarusian foreign minister said.

Belarus’s top diplomat specially noted both countries’ efficient mutual support at international venues. "We are jointly countering the Western countries’ efforts to promote anti-Belarusian and anti-Russian issues in the agenda of agencies and structures within the UN, the OSCE and other organizations. We have agreed to continue closely coordinating the approaches to the work in multilateral formats," Makei said.

Special attention in the course of the negotiations was paid to the issues of regional and international security, the Belarusian foreign minister said.