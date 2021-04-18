{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Updated at: 

Diplomat: Prague’s statements meant to ‘override’ report about state coup plans in Belarus

The expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic has demonstrated that this country’s authorities lack independence in their foreign policy and relations with Russia, Maria Zakharova noted
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
© Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The West was obviously seeking to "override" reports about plans of a state coup in Belarus by Prague’s statements about the expulsion of Russian diplomats, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"It looks like, and such impressions is backed by actual material, that in the information space, first all, Western information space, our Western partners sought to override the importance and topicality of information released by both Russia and Belarus about not simply a plot but an actual plan of a constitutional coup," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel when asked to comment on why reports about state coup plans and Prague’s statement on the expulsion of Russian diplomats came concurrently.

According to the Russian diplomat, the situation was quite satirical. "They could not fail to anticipate the reaction that would follow because their actions were quite grotesque. Why are they doing it? Because they are sparing no effort to divert attention from facts," she added.

The expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic has demonstrated that this country’s authorities lack independence in their foreign policy and relations with Russia, Zakharova noted.

"Prague’s actions are absolutely caricature. Thus, yesterday it demonstrated the lack of any independent policy in international affairs, and, in particular, in bilateral relations with our country," she said.

"This is the 21st century vassalage," she noted. "The United States has triggered - in the active information and political space - a mechanism of vassalage at a new technological level, but the principle behind it is the same. Both Warsaw and Prague are serving the United States’ interests."

Russia will soon announce concrete steps in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats, Zakharova pointed out.

She refrained from saying how tough these measures would be. "A whole working week is ahead. It was important to give a clear response to such steps and the concrete implementation of this decision will follow, I think, in the near future," she said.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and First Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek on Saturday announced the expulsion of 18 employees of the Russian embassy in Prague, who were allegedly "officers of Russian special services." They were given 48 hours to leave the Czech Republic. The move came in the context of the newly leveled circumstance of the 2014 blast at the ammunition depot in the village of Vrbetice. According to reports, "officers of Russia’s military intelligence" were allegedly involved in this incident.

On the same day, Czech police spokesman Jaroslav Ibehej told journalists that Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov had been put on the national wanted list on suspicion of being involved in committing grave crimes. Thus, the Czech special service claim that the two men had been seen on the territory of a munitions depot in the village of Vrbetice in the east of the Czech Republic on October 15, 2014, or a day before a powerful blast that killed two people.

The Russian expressed resolute protest over this step taken "under invented and ungrounded pretexts" and vowed response measures would follow.

Russia protests Czech Republic’s expulsion of diplomats and vows to retaliate
According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, "this hostile step" is a follow-up to a series of anti-Russian actions taken by the Czech Republic in recent years
Read more
Diplomat warns US placing dollar and West’s payment systems in jeopardy
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed out that Russia's gradual reduction of the dollar share in national and cross-border settlements is a "forced decision"
Read more
Presidential aide clarifies sanctions response by Moscow to US ambassador, says Kremlin
US President Joe Biden signed an order to slap new restrictions on Russia on April 15
Read more
Kremlin says Turkey can be persuaded towards Russia’s stance on Crimea, but Kiev unlikely
The relationships that Turkey is building with neighboring countries fall within the state’s sovereign right, the spokesman pointed out
Read more
Russia’s sovereign rating resilient to latest US sanctions - Fitch
The agency underlines that sanctions risks would remain high under the Joe Biden administration
Read more
EU won’t approve new anti-Russian sanctions at April 19 meeting, says source
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to impose a new round of sanctions against Russia. In particular, the US government is prohibiting American companies from acquiring Russian debt obligations issued by the Bank of Russia, the Russian National Wealth Fund or the Russian Ministry of Finance after June 14
Read more
NATO concentrating over 40,000 troops near Russian border
The American troops are now redeploying from continental North America to Europe through the Atlantic, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said
Read more
Russia to expel ten US diplomats — Lavrov
This will be a tit-for-tat response, the top diplomat stressed
Read more
Putin discusses response to US sanctions with Russian Security Council
US President Joe Biden signed an order to slap new restrictions on Russia on April 15
Read more
Russia to shut down US funds interfering in internal policy
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Russia can take measures that will be painful to the US, but would keep them in reserve
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin-Biden talked about alleged US-led assassination plot
"No one except the top political leadership can set the task of getting rid of a president", Alexander Lukashenko said
Read more
Russia calls on France, Germany to stop propaganda over Russian military exercises
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that Russian diplomats in Moscow and Vienna have been calling on partners not to distort reality and not to interpret Russia’s planned combat training events on the Russian territory as a display of aggressive intentions
Read more
Press review: Why the Taliban backed out of talks and Russia wary of Biden’s summit bid
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 15
Read more
Ukraine’s military chief urges authorities to refrain from creating armed formations
As Ukraine’s military chief Ruslan Khomchak claimed, such actions might be exploited by Russia for its purposes
Read more
Russian presidential aide suggests US ambassador go to Washington for consultations
According to Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov is still in Moscow, continuing consultations
Read more
Russia’s ambassador: London has long decided to view ties with Moscow as confrontational
The diplomat stated it was impossible to talk about any changes in bilateral relations
Read more
Russian envoy blames US, NATO for escalation in Donbass
According to Alexander Lukashevich, Russia is seriously concerned by increased drills of NATO units near Ukraine
Read more
Russia hands over last RD-180 rocket engines to US under existing deal
The United States has received 122 RD-180 rocket engines over more than 20 years of cooperation
Read more
Russia to permanently ban entry for eight US officials
The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the measures announced on Friday are only a part of Moscow’s options
Read more
Biden mispronounces Putin’s name in remarks on Russia
Also, when speaking about relations with Moscow, the US president nearly said "vaccination" instead of "escalation"
Read more
Lukashenko reveals group that plotted to assassinate him taken in custody
Belarusian President has informed about the detention of a group that was scheming an assassination attack on him and his children, and purportedly, had links to the US intelligence agencies
Read more
FSB detains Ukrainian diplomat in St. Petersburg for obtaining classified data
As the FSB stressed, "this activity is incompatible with the status of the diplomatic employee and is of clearly hostile nature towards the Russian Federation"
Read more
‘Hardly anything to rejoice about’: Moscow dismayed over Turkish drones in Donbass
Turkish exports to various countries are "a serious issue," Russia's deputy foreign minister said
Read more
Ukraine’s NATO accession would lead to large-scale rise in tensions — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova called on the Kiev authorities to adopt a responsible approach and start implementing their obligations under the Minsk Package of Measures
Read more
Sanctions on Russia’s debt will not cause big problems - expert
US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to impose sanctions on Russia on April 15
Read more
Tech firm unveils Russia’s first quadcopter invulnerable to electronic warfare systems
The copter can conduct a flight in a complete radio silence mode
Read more
Russia to expel five Polish diplomats in response to Warsaw’s actions
On April 15, Poland declared three Russian diplomats personae non gratae
Read more
US ambassador leaves Russian Foreign Ministry without comment
John Sullivan was summoned to the diplomatic agency over the new anti-Russian sanctions slapped by Washington
Read more
Russian FSB detains two individuals plotting coup in Belarus, assassination of Lukashenko
The coup was scheduled for May 9 during the Victory Day Parade in Minsk, Russia’s Federal Security Service said
Read more
Kremlin rebukes US over its obsession for sanctions against Russia
The principle of reciprocity remains the basic one for Moscow in selecting a response to the US’ sanctions, the Kremlin spokesman noted
Read more
Russian aviation authority sets up crisis center to return Russians from Turkey
The crisis center will be regularly informing the Russian Transport Ministry about the number of performed flights from Turkey to Russia, the number of transported citizens as well as the number of Russian citizens with issued flight tickets, the statement says
Read more
Expulsion of Russian diplomats to distract attention from Belarus, lawmaker says
Head of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky said that he was receiving phone calls from colleagues from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe who were wondering about the situation
Read more
Czech Republic expels 18 Russian diplomats - First Deputy Prime Minister
Within 48 hours, 18 staff members of the Russian embassy must leave the Czech Republic, he said
Read more
US sanctions against Russia rejected by int'l community, says Chinese Foreign Ministry
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to impose a new round of sanctions against Russia
Read more
US diplomats can't take unlimited short-term business trips to Russia anymore, says Lavrov
Lavrov explained that in addition to its regular diplomatic employees stationed in Russia, the US sends several hundred people annually "for short-term business trips"
Read more
Russian Navy tests ‘all-seeing’ camera in Arctic
The participation in the 18-day expedition to the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Arctic allowed Russian military specialists "to fully assess and confirm its advantages, in particular, its ability to detect and identify objects in complex weather conditions"
Read more
Two British warships to head for Black Sea in May - The Sunday Times
According to the newspaper, one Type 45 destroyer armed with anti-aircraft missiles and an anti-submarine Type 23 frigate will peel off from the Royal Navy’s carrier task group in the Mediterranean and sail through the Bosphorus into the Black Sea
Read more
Russia gave prompt, precise and tough response to US sanctions — senator
In his words, all anti-Russian US policies in recent years were based on "assumptions, where the highest degree of certainty is reflected by the notorious ‘highly likely’"
Read more
Russia develops world’s first light drone with hybrid engine
The hybrid powerplant boosts the drone’s flight duration
Read more
Russian figure skaters win 2021 World Team Trophy in Japan
Russia’s 17-year-old figure skater Anna Shcherbakova took the top spot in the women’s free skate with 160.58 points
Read more
Biden says he suggested summer meeting in Europe to Putin
US President also proposed launching a dialogue on issues of strategic stability in the framework of the possible highest-level meeting with Russia
Read more
US views Russia’s countermeasures as escalation, reserves right to respond — DoS
"It is not in our interest to get into an escalatory cycle, but we reserve the right to respond to any Russian retaliation against the United States," a spokesperson said
Read more
Russia to decide on pullout from ISS since 2025 after technical inspection
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov’s administration, the timeframe of the station’s operations has expired and its condition leaves much to be desired
Read more
Russian tech firm develops world’s first ‘diving’ patrol ship
It can be used for protection and as a rescue or research vessel, according to the developer
Read more
US studying option of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 but it’s difficult issue, says Biden
At the same time, US President recalled that he had been "opposed to Nord Stream 2 for a long time"
Read more
Engines of Russia’s Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft fire for deorbit burn
The spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at approximately 04:34 Moscow time
Read more
Macron plans to hold talks with Putin soon - Elysee Palace
The French President plans to discuss the ways of using the conclusions of the Paris summit of December 9, 2019, the Elysee Palace said in a communique
Read more
Prague aware what follows such "tricks" - Zakharova about Russian diplomats’ expulsion
Czech First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said at news conference earlier in the day that the Czech Republic was expelling 18 employees of the Russian embassy
Read more
Russian fighter jet scrambled to escort US spy plane over Pacific Ocean
The plane has been prevented from violating the Russian border
Read more
Press review: How Biden’s sanctions impact Russia and what looms on Russia-Ukraine border
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 16
Read more
Russia can endure US sanctions, says Lavrov
US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an executive order to impose sanctions on Russia
Read more