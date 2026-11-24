GENICHESK, November 24. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and seven others were injured in Ukrainian shelling and drone strikes in the Alyoshki municipality in the Kherson Region, municipal head Ruslan Khomenko said.

"A young couple was riding a motorcycle when a Ukrainian drone struck them: the boy died at the scene, while the girl was taken to an ambulance by bystanders. Another drone hit a VAZ vehicle carrying four people: a female passenger was killed, and the three others were taken to hospital," the official wrote on his Telegram channel. "A drone entered a house and caused its chimney to collapse - a woman was rescued from beneath the debris and is currently in intensive care. A man suffered shrapnel wounds outside his own home. A female passenger riding a motorcycle was also hurt at a crossroads near Podo-Kalinovka," he added.

According to Khomenko, a total of 464 artillery and mortar strikes and 440 drone attacks on Alyoshki alone were recorded over the past six days.