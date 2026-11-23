MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Gas reserves in Europe’s underground gas storage (UGS) facilities have declined below 70 billion cubic meters (bcm), Gazprom said in a statement.

"Gas reserves in Europe’s UGS facilities dropped below 70 billion cubic meters. This is clear from the data of Gas Infrastructure Europe for November 21. The difference from last year’s level is 11.1 billion cubic meters. This is comparable to the capacity of all underground gas storages of France," the statement reads. Specifically, the level of gas reserves in the UGS facilities of the Netherlands has dropped below 60%, the company added.

With the low fill level of the storages, Europe will be much more dependent on external gas supplies during peak demand in winter, Gazprom noted.