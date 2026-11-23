MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Passenger traffic of Russia’s Federal Passenger Company (FPC, a subsidiary of Russian Railways) on international routes edged up by 2% in the first 10 months of 2026 to 3.5 mln, the company’s head Dmitry Pegov said in an interview with TASS.

"In the first 10 months of 2026, a total of 3.5 mln passengers were transported on international routes, which is a 2% increase in passenger traffic compared with the same period in 2025. Travel between Russia and Belarus remained the primary driver of this passenger volume," he said on the sidelines of the Transport Week event.

International rail services connect Russia with Belarus, North Korea, China, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries, Pegov noted. These services are operated both by FPC trains and by those of foreign railway administrations.

TASS is the strategic information partner of Transport Week.