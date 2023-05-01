Chechen leader says has ambition to set up army to protect oppressed nations globally

GROZNY, May 1. /TASS/. The leader of Russia's North Caucasus republic Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, is considering the possibility of creating an army for the protection of those nations who have fallen victim to Western democracies.

Addressing a presentation of weapons at the Russian Special Forces University, he said, "I’ve been lately thinking more about forming a pretty good army that could travel across the globe to protect those nations that are currently being destroyed and eliminated by countries who have been imposing their democracy."

That will be an exclusive team of patriots who will be ready to sacrifice their lives in order to put things in order, he specified. "That is a very difficult path, but we have been following that," Kadyrov added.

Earlier, he said he had intentions to create a private military company after he retires.