Most Ukrainian POWs killed or injured by Kiev’s rocket strike on Yelenovka

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Most Ukrainian prisoners of war who were present in Yelenovka, were either killed or injured in the Ukrainian strike, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters Saturday.

"The deliberate missile strike of the Kiev regime at the detention facility near Yelenovka, carried out on July 29 with a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, resulted in most of the 193 Ukrainian POWs that were present there either killed or maimed," Konashenkov said.

According to the spokesman, 50 Ukrainians were killed in the missile strike, according to the information available at morning of July 30.

"Remains of 48 Ukrainian POWs were discovered and extracted from under the rubble. Two more Ukrainian POWs died from heavy wounds during hospitalization. A total of 73 Ukrainian POWs were hospitalized with heavy wounds," he said, adding that the wounded received medical treatment.

