Witkoff may travel to Tehran for consultations if invited — Washington Post

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. US special envoy Steven Witkoff could travel to Tehran for talks if he receives an invitation, The Washington Post reported, quoting officials in President Donald Trump’s administration.

An administration official told the paper that Witkoff’s team sent messages requesting direct talks via Oman, where a meeting between Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is scheduled for Saturday. If the talks aren’t direct, Witkoff might not go to Oman, the official said.

Trump wants direct talks with Iran, while Iran only agreed to talks with the intermediation of Oman.

"We won’t be played for fools," the official said, arguing that what’s needed to break through the deep mistrust on both sides is a "full-fledged discussion" and a "meeting of minds." Witkoff would probably travel to Tehran if invited, two administration officials close to the discussions said.

On March 7, Trump said he proposed talks on the nuclear program to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In late March, Araqchi said Tehran had used Oman's mediation services to respond to Trump's letter.