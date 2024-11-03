Ceasefire in region may affect Iran’s decision on strike on Israel — president

DUBAI, November 3. /TASS/. Israel’s consent to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon may impact Tehran’s decision on response measures with regard to the Jewish state following the October 26 attack, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"They know well that any miscalculation against the Islamic Republic of Iran will be met with a crushing response," IRNA quoted him as saying.

"If they reconsider their behavior, accept a ceasefire, and stop massacring the oppressed and innocent people of the region, it could affect the intensity and type of our response," Pezeshkian added.