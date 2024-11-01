Typhoon Kong-rey claims 2 lives and injures nearly 600 in Taiwan

HONG KONG, November 1. /TASS/. At least two people have been killed and 580 injured due to Super Typhoon Kong-rey making landfall in Taiwan, according to the country’s Central Emergency Operation Center.

Earlier reports indicated one fatality and 205 injuries. The latest data from authorities show that the highest number of casualties occurred in Taipei (84 people), Taoyuan (73 people), and Xinbei (61 people), as well as in Hualien County (44 people).

Nearly 890,000 households lost power due to the disaster, with 94,000 still without electricity. About 2,600 residents are currently sheltering in temporary accommodations.

Super Typhoon Kong-rey, the largest storm since 1996, reached the eastern coast of Taiwan on Thursday afternoon. It then moved across central Taiwan overnight before entering China’s Zhejiang province. Authorities have evacuated over 280,000 people from high-risk coastal areas.