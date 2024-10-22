Saudi Arabia to be represented by its top diplomat — Kremlin spokesman

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will represent his country at the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

"Today, Saudi Arabia is present [at the BRICS Summit] represented by its foreign minister

[Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud] as a guest, according to our Saudi friends," Peskov said.

Earlier, on October 10, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov had announced that the Saudi foreign minister would visit Russia for the BRICS Summit.