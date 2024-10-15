No sign of Israeli military’s blitzkrieg ending — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Israel is now fighting on seven different fronts, and there is no sign that its military blitzkrieg is abating, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"A lot of Israel’s representatives are saying that it is now forced to defend on seven front lines, focusing on one of them at a time. That is very unfortunate. Sadly, there are no prospects for this military hyperactivity ending any time soon," the diplomat stressed.

When assessing the actions by the Israeli armed forces (IDF), Viktorov noted that the intensification of activities in that sphere was, "to put it mildly," contributing to instability in the region.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated on October 7, 2023, when the Palestinian Hamas militants infiltrated the Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hundreds of hostages, including children, women and the elderly. Hamas said the attack was in response to the Israeli authorities' actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel imposed a complete blockade on Gaza and started carrying out strikes against it and parts of Lebanon and Syria, before launching a ground operation in Gaza.

Hostilities are also taking place in the West Bank of the Jordan River.