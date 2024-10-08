LONDON, October 8. /TASS/. Kiev and its Western allies gradually start to realize that Ukraine will have to engage in talks with Russia and give up the idea of regaining control over regions that it had lost, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper wrote in its editorial.

The article says that "the mood is shifting" in "Washington and some western capitals," as well as "in the corridors of" the Kiev government.

"From a determination that the war can end only with Russia’s army driven from Ukraine, to the reluctant recognition that a negotiated settlement that leaves the bulk of the country intact may be the best hope. Yet Kyiv (Kiev - TASS) is not being given the support it needs even to achieve that scaled-back goal," the editorial says.

The Kiev government’s prospects are clouded by the retreat of Ukrainian troops in Donbass, the approaching cold season and the upcoming US presidential election and the Middle East crisis, that diverts attention from Ukraine, FT said.

"There is talk behind closed doors of a deal in which Moscow retains de facto control" over the territories that had already been liberated by Russian troops, while Kiev will be allowed to join NATO or given equivalent security guarantees. Similar prospects were earlier outlined by NATO’s outgoing Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

However, according to FT observers, Moscow shows little interest in a dialogue that would lead to such an outcome. In order to strengthen Ukraine’s hand for potential negotiations with Russia, the US and the EU need to step up its military and diplomatic support to Kiev.