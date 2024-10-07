Israel to end operation in Gaza when hostages are released — Israeli diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, October 7. /TASS/. Israel will cease its operations in the Gaza Strip when Hamas releases the hostages it is holding in the enclave, Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Danny Danon said.

"That would be a miracle, and I think it (the release of hostages - TASS) will end our activities in Gaza," he said when asked about his country’s potential reaction to the release of hostages. "So, basically, it can happen tomorrow morning, if Hamas will release the hostages. But unfortunately, I'm not optimistic about that taking place, not knowing the character that we are dealing with and what's happening now in Gaza, I'm not optimistic that all of a sudden, Hamas will decide to release the hostages."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 250 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.