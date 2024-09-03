US fails to impose its interests on Vietnam, Hanoi chooses BRICS — expert

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Vietnam is a strong candidate for early accession to BRICS, Washington has failed to impose its political guidelines on Hanoi, Vitaly Naumkin, scientific director of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Vietnam could have been in BRICS long ago if it had applied earlier. I can only welcome the fact that they are now planning to join, this should have been done long ago. I think that it will soon be a member of BRICS," he said.

The expert noted that Vietnam is one of the key powers in the Asia-Pacific region.

"You see how the Americans are working with them (Vietnam - TASS), trying to impose their principles on Vietnam. Fortunately, they are not succeeding. Vietnam is an experienced player in the international arena, which is guided only by its own interests and no one else's: not American, not Chinese, not Russian," he said.

Naumkin noted that Vietnam's intention to join BRICS also speaks of its independence. "Vietnam has made this strategic decision, which it will use in its own interests. They are our partners, our friends. I think that on key issues, including non-joining the sanctions imposed by the West, this is very important for us," the expert said.

Naumkin added that Russia needs to strengthen its role in ensuring security in the Asia-Pacific region. That is why Moscow should more actively involve Hanoi in such cooperation.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential." EEF 2024 business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: "New contours of international cooperation," "Technologies to ensure independence," "Financial system of values," "the Russian Far East," "People, education and patriotism," "Transport and logistics: new routes," and "Master plans: from architecture to economy." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.