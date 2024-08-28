Israel Defense Forces operating at full strength in West Bank — MFA

TEL AVIV, August 28. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is operating at full strength near the towns of Jenin and Tulkarm in the West Bank due to Iran’s attempts to establish another front against the Jewish state, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said, urging the military to address this threat just as firmly as they are doing in the Gaza Strip.

"Since last night, the IDF has been operating to the full extent of its power in the refugee camps of Jenin and Tulkarm" in order to eliminate Iran’s "terrorist infrastructure" there, Katz said on his X page. According to him, Israel "must address this threat as firmly as it does it with terrorist structures in Gaza, including temporary evacuation of Palestinians as well as other necessary measures." "Iran is working to establish an Eastern terrorist frontline against Israel in the West Bank, just as in Gaza and Lebanon. It provides terrorists with money and weapons from Jordan," Katz clarified.

Earlier on Wednesday, the army press service reported that Israeli troops have launched "a counterterrorism operation" in Jenin and Tulkarm.