US ready for dialogue with Russia on deployment of missiles in Germany — State Department

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. The United States is ready to engage in a dialogue with Russia regarding the deployment of US-made missiles in Germany, which is supposed to begin in 2026, says Mallory Stewart US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance.

Speaking at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington (deemed foreign agent in Russia), she stated that the United States made it clear that it remains open for cooperation on risk reduction in arms control with both China and Russia.

She made this statement, answering a question if Washington is ready for a dialogue with Moscow regarding the deployment of missiles in Germany.

According to the July 10 joint statement released by Washington and Berlin, the United States will begin deploying new longer-range fire capabilities in Germany in 2026. Russia's Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that these plans made likelier a missile arms race and could lead to uncontrolled escalation.