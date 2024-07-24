China will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, top diplomat says

BEIJING, July 24. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba at a meeting in the Chinese city of Guangzhou that Beijing will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Kiev, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning.

"China is worried about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and will continue to provide it with humanitarian aid," the spokesperson quoted the top Chinese diplomat as saying.

Kuleba is on a visit to China on July 23-26 at Wang’s invitation.