Hungary to reiterate its refusal to participate in military aid to Kiev — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, July 10. /TASS/. During the NATO summit in Washington, Hungary will reiterate its refusal to participate in NATO’s effort to provide military aid to Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Szijjarto, who accompanies Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the summit, which opened in the US capital on Tuesday, said NATO is expected to pass a formal decision on establishing a NATO mission to coordinate military deliveries and train Ukrainian servicemen.

"Our stance is clear: we are not going to interfere. We have an agreement with NATO’s current secretary-general, and the future secretary-general’s promise," Szijjarto said in a video address, posted on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).

"We will not give away Hungarian soldiers, we will not give away the money of Hungarian taxpayers, we will not provide the territory of Hungary for such actions," he added. "This position guarantees that we can defend Hungary and its people."

The NATO summit in Washington will be decisive for international security, because the threat of a new nuclear war is growing day by day, Szijjarto noted.

"Regrettably, the threat of a new world war or of a nuclear war is becoming more and more serious day by day, as we see that the situation in Ukraine is becoming more and more complicated, and more and more weapons emerge on each side of the frontline," said Szijjarto, who accompanies Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the NATO summit, which opened in the US capital on Tuesday.

In his opinion, if the Ukrainian conflict is not stopped promptly, it may lead to a "brutal escalation."

"Regrettably, the possibility of conflict spreading is growing day by day. That is why this NATO summit is decisive," Szijjarto said in a video address, posted on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).