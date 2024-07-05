Venezuela receives invitation from Russia to BRICS summit in Kazan — envoy

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Venezuela has received an invitation from Russia to take part in the BRICS summit that will be held this October in Kazan, Venezuelan Ambassador to Moscow Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez told reporters.

"Yes, we have received invitations from the Russian Federation to participate not only in the Kazan summit in October, we have received invitations to participate in all events [that Russia plans]," he said when asked a respective question.

"The Russian Federation has planned more than 300 events during its [BRICS] chairmanship since the beginning of this year and we have been invited to them," the diplomat noted.

Moscow is currently considering the republic’s application to officially join the BRICS mechanism, he added.