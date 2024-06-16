President of Cuba visited Russian warships

HAVANA, June 16. /TASS/. President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel said that he had visited the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the Kazan nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine currently berthed in the port of Havana.

"We saw today from inside the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the deck of the Kazan submarine - these are ships of the Russian Navy that are now in the port of Havana with the official visit," the president wrote on his page in the X social network.

"An impressive and pleasant evening, even under the unremitting rain. Welcome, friends from Russia," Diaz-Canel added.