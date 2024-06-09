Pyongyang continues sending trash balloons to South Korea

SEOUL, June 9. /TASS/. North Korea has launched another batch of trash balloons toward South Korea after the latter resumed loudspeaker broadcasting to North’s border areas seeking to exert psychological pressure on civilians and the military, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the military.

On June 9, South Korea’s National Security Council decided to resume the use of loudspeakers on its border with North Korea as an "unbearable measure" in response to the launch of balloons carrying garbage from North. The broadcasting lasted for around two hours.

On the night to June 9, Pyongyang sent around 330 trash balloons to South Korea after North Korean defectors living in South Korea launched balloons with propaganda leaflets toward North on June 6 and 7.

One June 2, Pyongyang temporarily suspended launching balloons but warned that it would resume its trash-balloon operation if Seoul continued scattering propaganda leaflets. Trash balloons were launched by North Korea on May 28 and June 1 after South Korea scattered leaflets on May 10.