Hungary would compromise autonomy by joining NATO mission in Ukraine, PM says

BUDAPEST, June 7. /TASS/. Hungary will not join the potential NATO mission in Ukraine as it fears it will lose its sovereignty if it does, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a morning talk show on Radio Kossuth.

"As soon as NATO does start its military mission in Ukraine, Hungary’s land and control over Hungarian military units to be provided for the NATO [mission] will be transferred from the national mandate to a NATO commander," the Hungarian head of government explained.

"Should that happen, we will lose a very important part of our sovereignty, we will cede a very major part of our sovereignty, and from that moment on we will not be able to keep Hungarian troops from taking part in the war," Orban said.

Hungary is not planning to take part in offensives of the North Atlantic Alliance outside its borders, including in Ukraine, Orban confirmed. "If we have a hand in this, even at the stage of planning, this would drag us in," he warned.