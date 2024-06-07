Republika Srpska to maintain good ties with Russia despite Western pressure — president

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina) is not the West’s "subject," and no amount of pressure will affect the good relations it has built with Russia, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We feel it (Western pressure - TASS) on a daily basis regarding our cooperation with Russia. What is important is that nothing changes and will not change here - neither our cooperation and interaction with Russia, nor other issues <...>. We are not [the West’s] subject and we are proud of our partnership, good relations with Russia," he said.

Dodik emphasized that Republika Srpska is on the same page with Russia at this stage.

