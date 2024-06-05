Israel prepares to take 'very strong action' in North — PM

TEL AVIV, June 5. /TASS/. Israel is preparing to take "a very strong action" against Lebanon’s Hezbollah organization at its northern borders, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said during a visit to the city of Kiryat Shmona near the border with Lebanon.

"We (Israel - TASS) are prepared for a very strong action in the north," the minister said. His office disseminated the statement.

"Whoever thinks that they can harm us and we will sit idly by is making a big mistake. <…> In one way or another we will restore security to the north [of Israel]," the prime minister continued. Netanyahu added that "yesterday, (June 4 - TASS), here (in Israel’s north - TASS) the fires were raging. They were extinguished, but they also raged in Lebanon." The office noted that the Israeli military provided Netanyahu with "information about the operational situation and latest developments at the site" as well as "the actions against the Hezbollah infrastructure and terrorists in Lebanon’s south." The prime minister was also briefed on the steps that are being taken for the protection of settlements and residents in northern Israel.

Tensions in the Middle East soared after armed supporters of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, killing residents in border settlements and seizing 250 hostages. Israel declared a complete blockade of Gaza and launched retaliatory strikes against the strip and parts of Lebanon and Syria before launching a ground operation in the enclave, which is still continuing.

Tensions also remain on Israel's northern border, where regular shelling from Lebanon occurs. The Israeli military responds with fire. According to the army press service, Hezbollah facilities are the targets. More than 80,000 Israelis have been evacuated from border areas in the northern part of the country.