Hungary still undecided about participation in conference on Ukraine in Switzerland

MINSK, June 2. /TASS/. Hungary is still undecided about its participation in the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland bearing in mind Russia’s absence, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with Belarus’ ONT television channel.

The interview was recorder during his visit to Minsk on May 29 and aired on June 2.

When asked whether his country would send a delegation to Switzerland, Szijjarto said, "We are still undecided." "On the one hand, we respect Switzerland. We respect its efforts toward peace. Indeed, we respect its position. But at the same time, the question is whether there is any sense in a peace conference if not all the parties to the conflict are present," he explained.

"I think it is a logical question whether the entire conference would have any sense from the point of view of the ultimate goal of reaching peace," he said. "A peace conference is really useful and gives the biggest hope for peace if both parties are sitting at the negotiating table."

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said earlier that it had invited more than 160 delegations, including from the Group of Seven, Group of Twenty, and BRICS nations, to the conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock on June 15 and 16. Russia, according to Switzerland’s authorities, is not among those invited.