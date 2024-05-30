Attendees of Ukraine conference in Switzerland to be escorted by military helicopters

GENEVA, /TASS/. Swiss military helicopters or convoys will escort participants of the conference on Ukraine as they head from the airport in Kloten to the venue in Burgenstock, Nidwalden canton Police Chief Stephan Grieder said, the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported.

The police chief of the Nidwalden canton, which incorporates the city of Burgenstock, said a separate helipad will soon be built for this purpose. Grieder also said residents of areas near the hotel, which will host the conference from June 15-16, will need to carry special passes to get to their homes.

According to Grieder, police officers from all of the country’s cantons will be enlisted to provide the security of foreign delegations. He said the operation has been codenamed Tridente 24, which is a reference to the trident on the Ukrainian coat of arms.

Switzerland earlier said it would restrict the use of airspace over Burgenstock in connection with the conference and deploy up to 4,000 troops to provide security. The Federal Office for Civil Protection has been tasked to provide support in the field of security of communications during the event. It will also handle defense against nuclear, biological and chemical incidents. The government also ordered increased monitoring of "radioactive emissions" during the forum.

The National Cyber Security Center will create a common communication platform for the services of the confederation and the cantons that are involved in the organization of the conference. This platform will be used to assess potential cyber threats. The Swiss Federal Intelligence Service will support the competent agencies in assessing the situation "within the integrated intelligence network."

The Swiss Foreign Ministry earlier said Bern had invited more than 160 delegations to the Burgenstock conference, including delegations from G7, G20 and BRICS countries. According to Swiss officials, Russia wasn’t invited. President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will not insist on taking part if the country is not wanted at the conference.