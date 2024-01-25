North Korea reports testing new cruise missile

TOKYO, January 25. /TASS/. On January 24, North Korea conducted the first test launch of Pulhwasal-3-31, a cruise missile of a new type which is still under development, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

The tests were carried out by the DPRK Missile Administration.

"The test-fire had no impact on the security of neighboring countries and has nothing to do with the regional situation," the statement says.

Other details of the launch are unknown.

According to the report, the trials were held as part of the "process of constant updating of the weapon system."

The Republic of Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said North Korea had fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea on January 24. The latest launch of this kind was reported in September 2023. Back then, the missiles carried ‘dummy’ warheads imitating a nuclear charge.