German woman kidnapped in Israel alive, in serious condition — report

BERLIN, October 10. /TASS/. German national Shani Louk, 22, who was abducted in Israel, is alive and in the hospital, but needs evacuation, N-TV reported citing the girl’s mother.

According to the mother, the abductee was hospitalized in the Gaza Strip with a serious head injury, and her condition is serious.

On October 8, video footage of a young woman with tattoos on her legs lying in a truck belonging to Gaza radicals spread across social media. According to media reports, the woman is 22-year-old Shani Louk, a German national who was identified by her mother, Ricarda Louk, who said that her daughter traveled to southern Israel as part of a tourist group.

A new escalation in the Middle East started on October 7 with a HAMAS attack from the Gaza Strip to Israeli territory. According to the latest official data, almost 800 Palestinians died and over 4,000 were injured in clashes and shelling, while over 1,000 Israelis were killed and about 3,400 were injured. HAMAS claims that this attack is a reaction to Israel’s actions regarding the Al Aqsa Mosque, located on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a "state of readiness for war" and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.

During a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the German government is "going all out" to find out the fate of German nationals presumed abducted by HAMAS.

"Germany is working with Israel on this issue. We are trying to determine exactly how many people there are and what we can do to liberate them," the German Chancellor said.