Musk-Zuckerberg fight to be streamed on billionaires’ social media

NEW YORK, August 11. /TASS/. The fight between US billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed on the social networks of the two businessmen, the X and Meta (banned and recognized as extremist in Russia) platforms.

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s [Zuckerberg - TASS] foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta," Musk wrote on his X page.

On June 22, Zuckerberg accepted a fight challenge from Musk and proposed August 26 as the day for the melee. Both businessmen agreed to fight at a venue in Las Vegas.