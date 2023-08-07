Ex-NATO commander sees chance of post-coup Niger situation morphing into full-blown war

WASHINGTON, August 7. /TASS/. Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and retired US Navy Admiral James Stavridis said that the situation following the coup in Niger could turn into a large-scale military conflict in Africa.

"Will this lead to a full-blown war in Africa? It certainly has the potential to do so, and would be a significant and devastating event," he wrote on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter).

On Sunday, the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), the ruling body of the military rebels who staged the coup, asserted that an unnamed foreign country had aggressive plans against Niger.

On July 30, at a summit in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the Niger coup and gave the mutineers a week to restore constitutional order, threatening to take measures up to and including military intervention.

On July 26, military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. On July 28, they declared that General Abdourahmane Tchiani had become head of state. During the coup, Tchiani headed the presidential guard, units of which physically seized President Bazoum and continue to hold him.