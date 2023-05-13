Important decisions on ‘defending Ukrainian skies’ made in Italy — Zelensky

ROME, May 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that important decisions on "defending Ukrainian skies" were reached during talks in Italy on Saturday.

"Today we discussed our cooperation, in particular, in the security and military spheres. There are very important decisions with regard to defending our skies," he said at a press conference in Rome following a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni without specifying what these decisions were.

He called the talks rather productive and invited Italian political leaders and public figures to visit Ukraine.

Zelensky also wants Italy to participate in rebuilding Ukraine and prepare its energy sphere for winter. The Ukrainian leader thanked Rome for supporting the Kiev regime in its EU and NATO bids, reiterating that he was expecting specific decisions from the bloc’s upcoming Vilnius summit.

The Kiev regime has repeatedly appealed to the West to provide air defense systems. Ukrainian Air Force Spokesman Yury Ignat noted that Ukraine’s air defense systems continue to use Soviet equipment while Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said that troops had almost used up the supplies of air defense projectiles produced during the Soviet era.