EU reaches agreement on plan to supply 2 bln euros of ammunition to Ukraine — AFP

BRUSSELS, March 20. /TASS/. The EU has reached an agreement on a plan submitted by its top diplomat Josep Borrell to supply 2 billion euros worth of ammunition to Ukraine, Agence France-Presse reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.

EU ministers agreed to adopt a decision to supply at least 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine and replenish EU inventories, the report said.

The European Council on March 14 endorsed a decision to urgently ratchet up the European Peace Facility by 2 billion euros. Borrell earlier said there was a chance the facility would be ramped up by another 3.5 billion euros by the end of the year. The facility originally was to hold 5.7 billion euros for the period from 2021 to 2027, meaning there’s essentially a chance it will be doubled. Last year the EU earmarked 3.2 billion euros of that facility to supply weapons to Ukraine.

The money of the European Peace Facility is given to EU countries to make up for the weapons they transfer to Ukraine. According to Borrell, Brussels uses the fund to cover about 40% of the value of the weapons and ammunition that are provided to Kiev.

Hungary won’t participate in the joint EU effort to fund the purchase of ammunition for the transfer to Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday, following a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

"Hungary won’t participate in it," he told reporters at a news conference that was broadcast on his Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia) page.