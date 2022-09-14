Abkhazia concerned over growing Georgian military potential

SUKHUMI, September 14. /TASS/. The increase of Georgian military potential and regular military exercise in Georgia under the NATO aegis cause serious concerns, Deputy Foreign Minister of Abkhazia Irakly Tuzhba said during a meeting with co-chairs of the International Geneva Discussions on Security and Stability in the Transcaucasus Wednesday.

"The increase of Georgia’s military potential continues. Several days ago, the Noble Partner large-scale military exercise ended in Georgia, which involved representatives of over 20 countries and over 2,500 servicemen and various modern combat vehicles. Of course, such maneuvers give us very serious concerns," Tuzhba said.