Kazakh President thanks Putin for help in stabilization in Kazakhstan at CSTO summit

NUR-SULTAN, January 10. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the swift resolution of the issue of sending a peacekeeping contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to the republic.

"I would like to express the special words of gratitude to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for [his] understanding and the quick resolution of the issue of sending the CSTO peacekeeping contingent to Kazakhstan. With you, esteemed Vladimir Vladimirovich, we have been in constant touch since the first days of the terror attack on our country," the Kazakh president said during an urgent session of the CSTO Collective Security Council held in a video format.

He also thanked Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the swift approval of the necessary documents.