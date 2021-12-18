Kyrgyzstan says its border guards took delivery of Turkish-made Bayraktar drones

BISHKEK, December 18. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s Border Guard Service took delivery of Turkish-made Bayraktar combat drones, the country’s presidential office said on Saturday.

"Kyrgyz Republic President Sadyr Japarov today, on December 18, has inspected Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles that were delivered to the Border Guard Service of the Kyrgyz Republic’s State Committee for National Security," the office said in a statement. He was briefed about the control system of the vehicles and shown how they perform, the statement said.

The presidential office didn’t say how many drones were bought from Turkey. A few months earlier, representatives of Kyrgyzstan’s armed and security forces said the plan was to buy three combat drones and one control station.

Kyrgyzstan was going to buy Bayraktars along with several Russian-made Orion drones.