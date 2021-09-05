Taliban interested in relations with Russia, Iran, Pakistan - Council of Salvation

TEHERAN, September 5. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) are interested in establishing relations with Russia, Iran and Pakistan, Mohammad Akbar Agha, a formed Taliban field commander and now the leader of Afghanistan’s High Council of Salvation, told TASS on Sunday.

"We should establish broad relations with Moscow, since it is in the interests of both the Taliban and Russia," he said. "Iran and Pakistan are also the countries we want to establish relations with. They need us and we need them."

The Taliban have no objections against having a US embassy in Kabul but Washington is afraid of it, Mohammad Akbar Agha said.

"Before the United States’ invasion of Afghanistan there was a possibility to have good relations with Washington. But after their invasion and their crimes <…> relations have worsened," he said.

According to the politician, "there are chances that [diplomatic] relations between the United States and the Taliban will be established." "I think the Taliban will not be against opening the US embassy in Afghanistan. But the United States is afraid of the current situation in the country and most likely there will be no embassy for some time," he said.

The United States finished the evacuation of civilians from Kabul and their entire mission in Afghanistan on August 30. The decision to end the US operation in Afghanistan that began in October 2001 and became the longest US overseas campaign in history was announced by President Joe Biden on April 14, 2021. After this decision was announced, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country.