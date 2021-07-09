US withdrawal from Syria could boost dialogue between Kurds and Damascus — Russian envoy

NUR-SULTAN, July 9. /TASS/. The withdrawal of US troops from Syria could facilitate dialogue between Damascus and the Kurds, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said in an interview with TASS.

"As for the Americans, we think that their presence in the northeast is solely dictated by the need to fight against what is left of the so-called ISIL (former name of the Islamic State terrorist group outlawed in Russia - TASS), of course, but it is excessive," he said. "Their withdrawal could stimulate the development of dialogue between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the central government in Damascus with the aim of finding a compromise solution, and to return the Kurds and the Arabs living in the northeast to a united Syrian state."

The envoy pointed out that the Syrian army can ensure the country’s security by itself, adding that Iran had made a significant contribution to the fight against terrorism in Syria.

"I think that there are prospects [of withdrawing all foreign forces from Syria]. At least that’s what our Turkish friends say, they always stress that the presence of Turkish forces is a temporary measure, and as soon as the situation stabilizes, they will leave. Well, let’s take them at their word," he concluded.