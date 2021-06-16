Russia-US summit in Geneva concluded after around three and a half hours with a break

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Russian and US Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have completed their talks in Geneva, TASS reports from the site.

The Russian delegation has currently moved into the pavilion where Putin’s press conference will be held. In turn, Biden left Villa La Grange where the meeting was organized.

The summit went on for about three and a half hours.

The summit began with the private meeting between the presidents and top diplomats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as translators. The second part of the summit included an extended number of participants.