RIO DE JANEIRO, June 1. /TASS/. Brazil’s authorities have introduced a ban on foreigners’ entry regardless of their nationality amid the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic spread, O Globo newspaper reported.

According to the report, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) has put forward this initiative. The date when the ban is coming into force has not been announced.

The official instruction will be published in the government’s newspaper.