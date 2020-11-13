Coup attempt in Belarus has nothing to do with revolution, president says

MINSK, November 13. /TASS/. The current developments in Belarus have nothing to do with a revolution but mark an attempt to stage an anti-constitutional coup, President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters.

"We definitely believe that the post-election events mark an attempt to stage an anti-constitutional coup inspired by color revolutions," he said, as cited by the Belarus-24 TV channel.

According to Lukashenko, "there is no sign of a revolution because there are no revolutionaries."

"Global players seek to reshape the world to suit their liking. They particularly have plans for the former Soviet Union, including Belarus."

Coronavirus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko considers the novel coronavirus a smokescreen behind which global players are trying to redivide the world. "The coronavirus is just an excuse, a screen under which global players are trying to redivide the world to their liking. It is clear that they also have plans for the post-Soviet space, including Belarus," he said. His full quote was aired by the Belarus-24 TV channel.

"It is paradoxical," he went on. "Yet we think that this is a solid argument that Belarus succeeded as a state, has a political weight and a serious economic potential," he added.