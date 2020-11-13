Kremlin spokesman points to kinship between Russia, Belarus

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. What binds Moscow and Minsk is more than just friendship, it is kinship ties, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RT.

"It’s not friendship, it is kinship ties," he said, describing relations between Russia and Belarus.

In response to the question if he considered Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to be one of his kin, Peskov answered in the affirmative. "It’s because he is Belarusian," he explained, adding: "Some of my distant relatives are from Belarus."

"It is not Alexander Lukashenko that we support but the legitimate leader of a brotherly nation," the Russian presidential spokesman stressed. He pointed out that "indeed, for more than ten years, Russia and the Russian president supported and indirectly subsidized the Belarusian economy." "The reason is that we are closest allies and our people are closely related, so we do hold each other dear," Peskov explained.

When asked whether Moscow should support Lukashenko at the moment given that the Russian people could disapprove of that, the Kremlin spokesman said: "All people are different, they can have different views, but the fundamental approach should be based on legitimacy stemming from international law."

According to Peskov, "countries are free to refuse to recognize the elections [in Belarus] but according to international law, no country has the right to declare the election legitimate or illegitimate." "Neither the European Union, nor Germany, nor France, nor Poland nor anyone else has such power," Peskov emphasized.