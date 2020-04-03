Russian military disinfects 20 retirement homes in Lombardy, says ministry

BERGAMO /Italy/, April 3. /TASS/. Russia’s military specialists jointly with Italian colleagues have carried out a disinfection effort at 20 retirement homes in northern Italy’s Lombardy, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Russian epidemiologists and specialists of radiation, chemical, and biological protection troops of the Russian Defense Ministry jointly with Italian military specialists have carried out a full sanitary disinfection effort at 20 retirement homes in Lombardy. Over 80,000 square meters of indoor premises have been disinfected," the ministry said.

On April 6, Russian and Italian medical teams plan to start joint reception and treatment of patients infected with the coronavirus in the field ambulance in Bergamo with capacity of 142 patients. More than 200 Italian and Russian specialists will work in the hospital.

On March 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte agreed during a phone call that Russia would send aid required by Italy to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Russia sent 15 jets on March 22-March 25 with around 100 Russian military virologists and defense ministry specialists in epidemiology, eight nursing brigades, and equipment for diagnostics and disinfection. The Russian specialists are working in Lombardy’s Bergamo, one of the most affected cities.