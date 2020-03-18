US stoking health crisis in Iran amid coronavirus outbreak — Iranian embassy in Russia

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The United States is deliberately creating the humanitarian crisis situation in Iran by imposing sanctions, stripping the country’s citizens of the necessary medical equipment during the coronavirus epidemic, the Iranian embassy in Moscow said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday.

"By imposing its sanctions on Iran, the United States is preventing the delivery of the necessary medical equipment to patients infected with the coronavirus," the statement reads. The Iranian embassy described the situation as "a deliberate humanitarian disaster," whose scale is not limited to the Islamic Republic.

"Such actions against Iran, in particular, by the US government, are no longer a legal or economic issue. Any person who prevents another country with a population of more than 80 million people from being able to purchase humanitarian goods, such as medicines and medical equipment, in the international market to combat the coronavirus violates international law," the diplomatic mission stressed.