Taliban militant group rejects reports on its readiness for ceasefire

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Spokesman for the political office of the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) Mohammad Suhail Shaheen rejected media reports on the Taliban’s readiness for a ceasefire.
The TOLO News TV channel reported on December 22 that the Taliban was ready to accept a proposal by the Afghan government and announce a ceasefire in the country.
"Some media outlets are publishing materials that have nothing to do with reality," Shaheen wrote in his Twitter.
The TOLO News sources reported that during a visit by a Taliban delegation to Pakistan earlier in December, the radical militant group’s representatives held a meeting with the elders who agreed with the proposal to establish a brief ceasefire in the country after an agreement was signed between the Taliban and the United States.