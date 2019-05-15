Taliban terrorist activity in Afghanistan increased by 30%, according to Russian military

YEKATERINBURG, May 15. /TASS/. The Taliban’s terrorist activity in Afghanistan has risen by 30% in 2019 in comparison with the same period last year, Commander of the Central Military District Lieutenant General Alexander Lapin told a meeting with the directors of defense industries located in the Ural Federal District.

"On the Central Asian strategic direction, we are registering a persisting stable tendency of deteriorating military political situation, which can reach its crisis in 2020. The Taliban’s terrorist activity in Afghanistan has risen by 30% in comparison with the same period in 2018, the number of militants fighting for the Islamic State rose three-fold in comparison with 2016," Lapin said.

He pointed out that the terrorist organization extremists in Afghanistan will travel across the whole Eurasian continent. According to Lapin, there are about 6,000 IS supporters in Afghanistan now, while back in 2016 this number was only 1,900.

"Completing the task of strategic containment, including by the Central Military District, we managed to prevent the escalation of the situation in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as ensure the maintenance of the favorable information situation for the District’s troops in the territory of these states," the Commander added.

The Russian 201st military base is located in Tajikistan, while Kyrgyzstan houses Kant Air Base, which structurally report to the Central Military District.